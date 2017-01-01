Kitty

All of your influencer marketing campaigns under one roof & managed by you!

Mark Your Favorite Influencers

Keep track of your best influencers so you can reach out to them easily throughout the campaign.

Track Every Campaign Channel

Follow the stats for every influencer, across each channel.

Drill Down on Any View

See the big picture in your dashboard, or drill down on specific campaigns for more granular reporting.

Import and Manage Influencers

Create various campaign types

Set the campaign payment type - CPC, Flat Fee, CPS/CPA or even Free Product. Assembly provides payment options that are flexible.

Create Campaigns

Never Miss A Deadline.

Keep track of every campaign, influencer, and each piece of content, without the hassle. Follow up and track approvals in-app.

Review & Approve Content

Scale ROI, Confidently.

Track ROI overall, or at the most granular level you like. Start scaling your campaigns with all of the stats you need, right at your fingertips.

Track & Analyze Performance

Pay Your Influencers.

Add transparency and professionalism to your campaigns and pay your influencers in-app!

Manage Payments

Turn influencer marketing
into long term success

Our cloud-based software empowers businesses to launch influencer marketing campaigns and manage the entire lifecycle of their campaigns.

Now isn’t that a beautiful thing?

Your team

Our software

Influencers

Your Success

Here's What Our Customers Are Saying

Shift

Scaling Our Campaign Was All About ROI

We are sticklers about our marketing budget, and all about making every dollar count. When it comes to influencer marketing, we need highly granular reporting to ensure our campaigns reach their full potential. From onboarding, to content approvals, and reporting on activity, and paying influencers, it couldn’t have been easier. We love the transparency Assembly brings to our work.

Assembly made all the difference when it came to optimizing our Shift launch campaign. Being able to measure ROI right out of the gates, across several social platforms and influencers made it manageable for a small team. We were able to scale quickly, and drive huge results in a matter of days.

- Nadia Tatlow, Marketing, Shift

Assembly has quickly become a game-changer for our brand. Being able to manage multiple influencers, and track everything all at once has saved us so much time and energy. The platform is beautifully designed, and we are thrilled to be using it for all of our influencer campaigns.

- Erin Josephy, Co-Founder, Kismet

Kismet

Shift Pro Launch - Epic!

Shift, an application built to help users manage Gmail accounts, exceeded expectations during its launch. Assembly made tracking and optimizing influencer campaigns, from the most granular level manageable for a small and nimble team. Achieving status as one of the top launches on Product Hunt, with support from leading productivity, and design influencers, set the tone for what is now a large and growing user base.

Jelly and CIMC partnered with Assembly to launch The Best Influencer Ever contest.

Jelly Marketing & CIMC Partner With Assembly To Launch The Best Influencer Ever Contest

With Canada’s top marketers all in one room, one thing became very clear: there is a lack of transparency around how much to spend on influencer marketing, and how to scale it.

Assembly is the easiest way to track results, and see a return on investment.

