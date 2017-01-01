Scaling Our Campaign Was All About ROI We are sticklers about our marketing budget, and all about making every dollar count. When it comes to influencer marketing, we need highly granular reporting to ensure our campaigns reach their full potential. From onboarding, to content approvals, and reporting on activity, and paying influencers, it couldn’t have been easier. We love the transparency Assembly brings to our work. Read Blog→

Assembly made all the difference when it came to optimizing our Shift launch campaign. Being able to measure ROI right out of the gates, across several social platforms and influencers made it manageable for a small team. We were able to scale quickly, and drive huge results in a matter of days. - Nadia Tatlow, Marketing, Shift